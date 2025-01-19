Chris Martin left fans in awe during Coldplay's Music of the Sphere concert at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium on Saturday (Janaury 18), not just for his mesmerising vocals but also for his heartfelt words. While the band delivered an unforgettable performance, it was Chris’s unexpected statement that stole the show. Addressing the crowd, he said, “This is our fourth visit to India and the second time playing here. The first time we played a long show, and we could not have asked for a better audience. Thank you for coming today, everybody!” He went on to add, “It is amazing to us that you welcome us even though we are from Great Britain. Thank you for forgiving us for all of the bad things that Great Britain has done.” The audience erupted in applause, deeply moved by the singer’s humility and acknowledgement of history. Coldplay India Tour 2025: Chris Martin Performs With Young Fan on Stage in Mumbai, Fans Go Wild Over His Generosity (Watch Video).

Chris Martin Thanks Fans for Welcoming Coldplay Despite Britain’s History in Touching Mumbai Speech

