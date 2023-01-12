We understand that for Kdrama lovers, the content, the actors and the people making them are sacrosanct. But we feel the world is getting smaller where crossovers and collabs should become more common. We thus propose five pairings of Bollywood and Hallyu actors.

They can be part of a love story or action or fantasy fiction or thriller. We do hope that if any of these pairings happen in the distant future, the entire production team including the writers are from the Korean side. We all know what amazing storytellers they are. So let us tell you our five pairings. All Of Us Are Dead Season 2, Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938 - 5 Korean Drama Sequels We Can't Wait To Watch In 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan-Song Hye Kyo

This could be rivals to lovers trope, something Shah Rukh had with Priyanka Chopra in the Don series.

Shah Rukh Khan-Song Hye Kyo (Photo credit: Twitter/Instagram)

Lee Min ho-Deepika Padukone

Two tall and gorgeous people should definitely come together for a 007 kind of spy movie would be so good

Lee Min ho-Deepika Padukone (Photo credit: Twitter/Instagram)

IU-Ishaan

A smart, talented actress meets another smart talented actor...the outcome would be something truly worth watching. They could be part of some young love story that went stray.

IU-Ishaan (Photo credit: Twitter/Instagram)

Park Hyung sik-Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Park Hyung Sik could be part of yet another apocalyptic movie like Happiness. Their chemistry will be solid because Hyung Sik knows how to be in love on screen. From Park Hyung-sik as Jo Myung Soo to Yook Sungjae as Yoo Deok-hwa: 5 Kdrama Character Spin-offs We Want But Will Never Have.

Park Hyung sik-Alia Bhatt (Photo credit: Twitter/Instagram)

Park Shin Hye and Shahid

If Shahid Kapoor ever wants to go for Kabir Singh 2 , his pairing should be with Park Shin Hye. The latter can right everything that's wrong with the film. She does make a man out of Kim Tan in Heirs, right?

Photo credit: Twitter/Instagram

We did put a lot of thought behind these jodis and tried to match their acting personalities to form the right combo. Which pairing do you ship along with us? Do tell us.

