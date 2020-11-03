The king of romance, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 55th birthday yesterday surrounded by family and close friends in Dubai. The actor was also surprised with a special gift, as the tallest skyscraper - Burj Khalifa - lit up with a sweet birthday message for the star. All in all, the actor's birthday was a memorable day for him as he got to spend some quality time with his kids and friends. Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Everyone from the Bottom of his Heart for all the Birthday Wishes, is Overwhelmed With all the Love He Has Received (Watch Video).

From the pictures surfacing on social media, we get to see Shah Rukh Khan posing with his family in front of the skyscraper. Suhana Khan also took to her Instagram to share a beautiful picture with her father where she can be seen posing with SRK against the Burj Khalifa. Suhana’s cousin Alia Chhiba also shared a few pictures from the birthday celebrations on her stories. In one of the pictures, we see Alia posing with Shah Rukh and little AbRam as well. Karan Johar also shared a video of Shah Rukh Khan enjoying the mesmerising view of the grand gesture.

Shah Rukh Khan With Alia Chhiba and Little AbRam

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana pose in front of the Burj Khalifa

View this post on Instagram ❤🥰 A post shared by 🆂🅷🅰🅷 🆁🆄🅺🅷 🅺🅷🅰🅽 (@jabra_fan_of_srk_555) on Nov 2, 2020 at 9:44pm PST

Karan Johar’s Instagram Post Featuring a Happy SRK

Sharing a picture of himself in front of the Burj Khalifa illuminated with the birthday message, Shah Rukh wrote, “It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend #MohamedAlabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all @burjkhalifa & @emaardubai. Being my own guest in Dubai... my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it!" Shah Rukh Khan's Fans Honour His Request Of 'Iss Baar Ka Pyaar Thoda Door Se Yaar' On His Birthday With Virtual Celebrations.

Shah Rukh Posing happily in front of the skyscraper

On the work front, while SRK's fans were hoping that the actor will announce his next project on his birthday, nothing of that sort happened. Certain reports suggest that the actor has finalised three new films and is soon begin the prep for the same.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2020 01:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).