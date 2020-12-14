Shah Rukh Khan is known for his wit and humour as much he is known for being a terrific actor. He once again gave us a deep dive into his quirky mind as he wished his wife for her recent achievement. Gauri Khan, SRK's wife, is a prolific interior designer. She is set to receive an award from Architectural Digest India soon, a news that she shared on her Twitter handle. Her husband quote tweeted it and wrote, "Chalo ghar mein kisi ko toh award mil rahein hain (at least someone's getting awards in the house)." Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals That Neelam Kothari Is One of the Reasons Why He and Gauri Got Married!

Yes, says the man who has 14 Filmfare Awards, a Padma Shri award from the Indian government and a Rajiv Gandhi Award for Excellence - to name a very few. He has also received honorary doctorates from many organisations and institutions. He has Honorary doctorate in Philanthropy from the University of Law, UK. He has Honorary doctorate for humanitarian work and achievement in the Indian entertainment industry from La Trobe University. He has also received the Chubb fellowship from Yale University. He is simply being humble with his tweet!

Check Out Shah Rukh Khan's Tweet Here:

Chalo ghar mein kisi ko toh award mil rahein hain!!! https://t.co/zwrawI4zdm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 14, 2020

On the work front, Shah Rukh has started shooting for a secret project. However, the pics from the sets have leaked on multiple occasions, showing us that he has grown out his hair for the role. The film is rumoured to be YRF's Pathaan, which might also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, where he played the role of a dwarf with the help of pathbreaking VFX. The movie did not fare well at the box office, but has paved a path for better visual grap;hics in the Indian cinema.

