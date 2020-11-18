Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's Mannat is something we all want to see the insides of. Meanwhile, there's a way to visit their other home, only if you are a lucky winner. Gauri has collaborated with Air BnB and put their Delhi home on the website. It's a prize you get if you win a contest. Pretty stoked right? We will obviously tell you all about it. But first let us tell you, what Shah Rukh Khan thinks about this gesture. Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan, Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor – 7 Celebs Who Had Interfaith Marriages And Proved Love Has No Religion!

SRK took to Instagram to share this big news saying, "With so many memories of our early days in Delhi, the city holds a very special place in our hearts. @gaurikhan has redesigned our Delhi house and filled it with love and moments of nostalgia. Here's a chance for you to be our guest with @airbnb #HomewithOpenArms #AirbnbPartner." That was our cue to scream in delight. But let us tell you how can you win it and what all it offers.

The contest is now open and will be so till 11:59 pm on November 30. You have to send in your applications. The campaign called Home With Open Arms, likening it to SRK's signature pose, needs the applicants to reveal "what an open arms welcome means to them, explaining how a warm, inviting welcome helps them belong while they are away from home" - as written on the website.

Of course, you need to have an Air Bnb account to log in for the same. The rules are clear, you don't have to pay or purchase anything to enter. The winner and a guest will get to stay at their Delhi home from February 13 (12 pm) to February 14 (12 pm). So your Valentine's Day is sorted and that too in the house of the King of Romance. It doesn't get better than that.

P.S. there are few criteria that you need to adhere to win this. We would suggest a thorough reading of the 'Rules Apply' section if you really want to spend 24 hours in SRK's home.

