Shahid Kapoor Birthday Special: How The Actor Turned Things Around At The Box Office

Shahid Kapoor's box office reign has been punctuated by more flops than hits. But in the last couple of years, a few good decisions have made him not just the darling of the filmmakers but the box office as well. Shahid started his career with Ishq Vishk (2003) which was an average hit at the box office but the songs were a rage. Being Pankaj Kapur's son did make him a familiar face in the circuit, but he did odd music videos to make a mark for himself. His biggest charm was his boyish face. But post that he gave a series of flops till 36 China Town and Chup Chup Ke happened which were average winners. Kareena Kapoor Khan on Calling It Quits With Shahid Kapoor During Jab We Met: ‘Destiny Had Its Own Plan and a Lot Happened…’

Since then Shahid has been in and out of the audience's favour with exceptions in the form of Jab We Met, Vivaah, Kaminey and others. But then 2018 happened and Padmavat released. The box office has been kind towards him so far with Kabir Singh being the second highest-grossing movie of 2019 after War.

So on his birthday today, let's find out what did Shahid do to turn things around at the box office.

#Slow and patient

Shahid Kapoor's role in Padmaavat was supposed to be offered to Vicky Kaushal but on Deepika Padukone's insistence, he was ousted. Kapoor's character was pretty sublime and Ranveer Singh's villainy overshadowed it completely in the film. But Shahid patiently went through it because being a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, it was bound to give him a lot of prominence at the box office. His wait paid off and he got his career's biggest hit with it.

#Remake biz

Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy. It's a highly disputed film showing violent love but nobody can deny the fact that Shahid single-handedly took this film ahead. Given the fact that his filmography has so many flops with him as a solo lead, this was a huge achievement for the actor. He took the chance to go ahead with a remake and worked out really well for him.

#Different and deviant

Shahid has delved with everything in his 17-year-old career and whenever he did something different from the usual, he has been rewarded. His twin act in Kaminey or the grief-stricken act in Haider or a dialogue baaz hero in R...Rajkumar....they have been successful. In fact, Vivaah, arranged marriage in the time of love marriages was a huge blockbuster.

Shahid Kapoor will now be seen in the Hindi remake of Jersey and we wish him all well for the same. Happy Birthday, Shahid!