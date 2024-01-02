Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has shared his holiday album, which features his wife Mira Rajput, kids, mother Neliima Azeem, brother Ishaan Khatter, and his parents-in-law. The actor has also extended his warm greetings for the year 2024. Shahid and his family jetted off to Bhutan for the New Year vacation. The 'Jab We Met' actor took to his Instagram account, where he enjoys 44 million followers, and dropped glimpses of his wholesome vacation with his family. The series of photos shows Shahid having a fun time near the riverbed, with his wife, brother and kids. One picture shows, Shahid and Ishaan posing stylishly with their mother and actress Neliima. On Shahid Kapoor’s Birthday, Take a Look at Some of His Lovely Moments With His Family (View Pics).

The Kabir Singh actor is wearing a black outfit with a long black jacket and matching boots. While, Ishaan is wearing a white jacket and grey cargo pants.There is also a glimpse of Mira engaged in a heartfelt conversation with her mother-in-law Neliima. One picture shows Shahid basking in the sun with his mother-in-law. There is also a happy glimpse of Neliima and Mira’s mother. It seems that the mothers are singing songs. The last one in the album is a smiling solo picture of Shahid's father-in-law. The Jersey actor captioned the post as: "In 2024, take a little time to smile. Happy new year all." Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Pose for Perfect Family Picture at Half-Brother Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's Wedding!.

Shahid Kapoor Shares Family Holiday Pics On Insta:

He gave the geotag of Six Senses Bhutan to his post. Shahid is the son of actor Pankaj Kapur and Neliima. His parents announced separation in 1984. His mother Neliima later married actor Rajesh Khattar, and they have a son Ishaan. Shahid and Mira had tied the knot in July 2015. The couple have two children- daughter Misha, and son Zain.On the work front, Shahid was last seen in Bloddy Daddy. He next has an untitled romantic comedy, and Deva in the pipeline.

