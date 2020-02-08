Shahid Kapoor Starrer Jersey's Theatrical Rights Get Sold At Staggering Amount?

Shahid Kapoor taking cricket lessons (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Remakes are the new cool for Bollywood. Especially, when it comes to rehashing the south blockbusters to the Hindi remakes, the trend is being loved by the fans. After Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is again set to star in the Telugu film Jersey's remake. He has been prepping up for his cricketer role for this flick. The latest reports say that theatrical rights have been sold at high rates already. Shahid Kapoor Hits a Boundary While Prepping Up For Jersey Remake (Watch Video).

As per the reports, Aman Gill, the producer of the film has shown immense trust in capability of the lead actor. The makers are sure about Shahid being a bankable star and the perfect person to pull the audience to the theatres. The rights have been sold to distributor Rakesh Sippy.

Knowing the past record of Sasha, the distributor too is confident about the acting. Also, one should note that the actor recently gave his first solo blockbuster with Kabir Singh. Hence, it should not be difficult to gauge that there is a lot of expectation from the next film that he stars in.

Shahid is prepping up in full swing and recently even got injured on the sets. He had thanked his fans for the support as he wrote, "Thank you for all the concern. Yes I have got a few stitches but am recovering fast. #jersey has taken a little bit of my blood but a script this good deserves that in the least. Have a good one you all. Keep it real. Make it count. Spread the love. Humanity above all." The Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial is slated to hit the screens on August 28, 2020 with Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapoor in the lead as well.