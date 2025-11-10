Actress Aneet Padda, who was recently seen in the blockbuster Shakti Shalini, is set to appear for her college final-year exams in December-January, after which she will begin work on her next film, Shakti Shalini. A source said: “It is incredible that Aneet Padda is so young and she has become such a massive success story in our country. The Gen Z face of India is set to give her college final year exams in December and January before she starts shooting for her next, Dinesh Vijan’s Shakti Shalini, a film that she is headlining.” The actress is pursuing B.A. (Hons.) in Political Science, according to the source. Fans Defend ‘Saiyaara’ Star Aneet Padda Over Backlash After Her Old Video Singing ‘Lab Pe Aati Hai Dua’ Urdu Poem During ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’ Shoot Goes Viral (Watch)

Aneet Padda Prepares for Exams Before Starting ‘Shakti Shalini’ Shoot

The source said: “Aneet is currently studying for her final-year examinations. She is pursuing a B.A. (Hons.) in Political Science and is neck deep balancing work and studies.” “Her schedule is being managed perfectly so that she can give ample time to her studies while finishing what is absolutely priority at the work front.” Shakti Shalini is by Dinesh Vijan for his blockbuster Maddock Horror Comedy Universe’s (MHCU) project. The film is scheduled to release on December 24, 2026. 'Saiyaara' Fame Aneet Padda Rings in 23rd Birthday With Rumoured Beau Ahaan Panday in London; Couple’s Cake-Cutting Video Goes Viral (Watch)

Aneet Padda’s Journey

Aneet began her career with a brief role in the drama Salaam Venky in 2022 and had her first lead role as a member of a boarding school in the Prime Video series Big Girls Don't Cry. She made her breakthrough as a songwriter diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's in Mohit Suri's romantic drama Saiyaara directed by Mohit Suri. The film follows passionate lovers navigate a rollercoaster romance, facing euphoric highs and crushing lows while desperately clinging to their tumultuous bond. It emerged as the second highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025, and the highest-grossing Indian romantic film. Talking about Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU), their latest release is Thamma starring Rashmika Mandanna, Ayushmann Khurrana and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2025 05:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).