Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide led to a storm in Bollywood and since then it has been the talk of the town. Also, a few weeks after the actor's untimely demise, it was reported that Sachin Tiwari, SSR's lookalike will be starring in a film titled as Suicide or Murder based on the mysteries death of the Dil Bechara star and Bollywood nepotism. This one is said to be helmed by Shamik Maulik and produced by Vijay Shekhar Gupta. However, even before the film's release, Sushant's doppelganger has found himself in a legal mess. Yep, you read that right. Suicide or Murder: Sushant Singh Rajput Look-Alike Sachin Tiwari’s Film Is Not a Biopic of the Late Actor, Confirms Director.

Reportedly, producer Marut Singh and director Sanoj Mishra have sent a legal notice to Sachin Tiwari for sharing their story idea with other filmmakers. As per the report, Singh and Mishra had signed Tiwari for a movie titled Shashank which was based on SSR and nepotism, however, he ditched them and passed on the information to others.

"It has been a month since we sent a legal notice to Sachin Tiwari but he has not responded yet. It is very disheartening that he is neither picking our calls nor responding on the legal notice. Recently I came to know Sachin has shared the crux of the film with other producers and directors," Marut Singh claimed. Suicide Or Murder: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Doppelganger Sachin Tiwari To Feature In A Film On The Late Actor's Life (View Poster).

"To make a film on the nepotism prevailing in Bollywood and the sudden and suspicious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput was our brainchild. We had narrated the script and project details to Sachin Tiwari, but unfortunately, he ditched us and passed on the concept to other filmmakers," said filmmaker Sanoj Mishra.

Mishra added, "We do not want to name a famous producer, but in Bollywood popular producers and studios are running the mafia network and nepotism. They do not allow outsider actors and directors to come forward and make a career in Bollywood. The film Shashank will feature this dark side of the Bollywood." Sushant Singh Rajput’s Doppelganger Sachin Tiwari’s Videos And Pics Go Viral After Dil Bechara Actor's Demise (View Posts).

While Marut and Sanjay did not name the director or producer, it's clear with whom they are hinting at. Well, now we wait for an answer from Sachin Tiwari or the director and producer of Suicide or Murder. Stay tuned!

