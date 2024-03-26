Choreographer Shiamak Davar, known for his work on Dil To Pagal Hai, Taal, and others, has credited Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and the late director Yash Chopra with bringing him to the world of films. Shiamak shared that SRK forced him to work on the film, which catapulted him to unfathomable heights. Shiamak Davar Goes Down Memory Lane and Shares Photos of Tom Cruise With Him (View Photos).

The choreographer recently appeared on the show Kiska Brand Bajega hosted by Aditya Bhat, and spoke about his foray in cinema.

Shiamak Davar Credits Yash Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan for Bollywood Start

Exclusive: Shiamak Davar claims it was Shah Rukh Khan who took him to the choreography line & Bollywood. #ShahRukhKhan #SRK pic.twitter.com/LN2nU9A1tC — SRK's Vasim (@iamvasimt) March 26, 2024

Shiamak said: “It was actually because of Shah Rukh forcing me and Yash uncle's mad love for me. And then I started "Le Gayi Le Gayi" then "Chak Dhoom Dhoom" then "Are Re Are" then that jugalbandi with Karisma and Madhuri.” Shiamak has worked on numerous successful films, including Bunty aur Babli, Dhoom 2, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and others.

