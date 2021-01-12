Actress Shilpa Shetty feels we rarely share stories of struggles openly with the world, and says one should not blindly believe things on social media. "We rarely share our struggles openly with the world. So, don't blindly believe or be influenced by all that you see on social media or hear otherwise," Shilpa wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. Shilpa Shetty – Raj Kundra’s Baby Girl Samisha Makes ‘Musical Debut’ On Instagram On New Year And It’s Too Cute To Be Missed (Watch Video)

"Your journey, your achievements, your successes, or your setbacks will never be identical to another person's life. YOU are your ONLY competition. Work on being a better version of yourself every day, instead of drawing comparisons with another person. Your physical and mental health will thank you," she added. The actress also posted a picture of note, which read: "NOTE TO SELF: Dear me, don't be so hard on yourself. You're doing okay." Shilpa Shetty Performs EkaPada Dhanurasana and Dhanurasana Yoga Asanas at Ease (Watch Video)

On the work front, Shilpa is all set to return to the screen after 13 years with two releases, "Hungama 2" and "Nikamma". Directed by Sabbir Khan, the action-packed romantic comedy film "Nikamma" also features Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia. "Hungama 2" also stars Paresh Rawal, Pranitha Subhash and Meezan. The film is a follow-up of Priyadarshan's 2003 slapstick hit, "Hungama".

