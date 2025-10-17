Aside from being a celebrated actress, Shilpa Shetty is also a successful businesswoman. The Sukhee actress performed the inauguration puja on Friday for the new outlet of her famous restaurant chain Bastian in Goa. Shilpa Shetty Launches New Restaurants Ammakai in Bandra and Bastian Beach Club in Juhu, Says ‘Bastian Is Going Nowhere’.

Taking to the Stories section of her Insta, Shilpa dropped sneak peeks from the puja. Dressed in a white printed salwar kameez, the Dhadkan actress was seen performing what seemed to be a yagna.

Back in September, it was speculated that Shilpa's iconic Bandra restaurant in Mumbai, Bastian, was shutting down. However, later she revealed that they are turning Bastian into a South Indian restaurant named Ammakai and are shifting Bastian to Juhu with the name Bastian Beach Club.

Shilpa posted a clip on social media where she was heard saying on a call, "No, I am not shutting down Bastian, I promise."

"I have received numerous calls, but everything said, I can definitely feel the love for Bastain, but don't turn this love into something toxic. I have literally come to say that Batian is going nowhere. We have always introduced new food, continuing with that passion, we are so excited to announce not one but two new places," she revealed.

Announcing Ammakai and Bastian Beach club, Shilpa added, "Something new and brilliant again. Going back to my roots with a place called Ammakai - pure South India Mangalorean cuisine in our Bandra Bastian and Bastian Beach club in Juhu. So I can't wait for all of you to try something new and experience new flavours of Bastian hospitality."

"Bandra Bastian was the root to our tree called Bastian Hospitality, like a tree blooms new fruits our favourite Bandra restaurant is giving way to a new one called AMMAKAI, South Indian Mangalorean cuisine taking me back to my roots. Your Favourite Bastian is going to Juhu, with the name of Bastian Beach Club. So BASTIAN is staying...going nowhere!!!!! ‘End of an Era’: Shilpa Shetty Gets Emotional As Bastian Restaurant in Bandra Shuts Down Amid INR 60 Crore Fraud Case (View Post).

Full credit to my brother, partner and CEO of our enterprise Ranjeet Bindra @ranjeetbindra for having this vision of transforming the hospitality business with his expertise and passion at this scale. God Speed", she concluded.

