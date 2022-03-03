Shraddha Kapoor turns a year older today and the actress has some interesting projects lined up for release. The actress had entertained fans with films like Aashiqui 2, Haider, Half Girlfriend, Haseena, and others. Shraddha made a blockbuster comeback with Stree. Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Saaho were not impressive as expected but fans were very excited to see her in opposite Bahubali star Prabhas in Saaho. The actress began her Bollywood career with Leena Yadav’s Teen Patti in 2010 which tanked at the BO. However, the actress proved her acting prowess and showcased versatility with the choice of her roles, not shying away to play Haseena Parker on screen or being the action heroine in Prabhas' Saaho. Shraddha Kapoor Shares Pictures in a Stunning White Anita Dongre Lehenga That She Wore to Luv Ranjan’s Wedding (View Pics)

The pretty gorgeous actress has some promising projects under her kitty and on her 35th Birthday, we are here to take a look at every upcoming film of the Bollywood actress.

Naagin

Shraddha Kapoor is roped in to play the iconic character of Nagin, a character which was earlier played by legendary Sridevi on-screen. The actress will be playing an Ichhadhaari Naagin for the first time ever, a role which was nailed by Sridevi, Rekha in the past. Shraddha Kapoor Shares Throwback Pics Of Her ‘Aaji’ Lata Mangeshkar And Says ‘Thank You For Your Simplicity, Divinity, Excellence And Grace’.

Stree 2

Reports are doing rounds that Shraddha Kapoor will lead the sequel to Amar Kaushik’s super hit horror-comedy Stree. The actress was even spotted outside Maddock Films office a week back.

Chaalbaaz in London

Shraddha Kapoor is the leading lady Panjak Parashar’s comedy movie ChaalBaaz in London is under process, Not much deets of the project is revealed yet

Luv Ranjan's Next

Shraddha Kapoor to share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's next and the film has already locked 26 Jan 2023 release date, Boney Kapoor is all set to make his acting debut with this project as he is all set to play Ranbir Kapoor’s father on-screen.

Dhadkan 2

Dharmesh Darshan directorial 2000 film Dhadkan starring Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty is getting a reboot. Reports suggest that the sequel will star Shraddha Kapoor, Sooraj Pancholi, and Fawad Khan as the lead.

