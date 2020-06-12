Shraddha Kapoor May Not Resume Work Immediately Post Lockdown As Father Shakti Kapoor Says, 'I Won't Let My Children Out For Now'

Coronavirus quite literally brought everything to a standstill for almost two months and with the unlock phase beginning now, we can finally look forward to stepping out soon. Film and Television shoots which had been halted for the whole time have now been given the permission to begin shooting from next month. Things are of course going to be much different given that the crew will have to follow social distancing guidelines while doing so. One actor who doesn't seem to be very keen to get back to work asap is Shakti Kapoor.Shakti Kapoor Has Had Enough of the Lockdown, Marches Out to Buy Liquor With a Large Bin on His Head (Watch Video).

In a recent interaction with ET Times, the actor spoke about how it's going to take a while for everything to come back to normal post coronavirus and that he won't be rushing to film sets anytime soon. Not just this, he also spoke about his daughter Shraddha Kapoor getting back to work as he said, "I will not go out and work for now, nor will I allow my daughter Shraddha to resume work. I don't think the threat is gone. I feel the worst is yet to come. I won't let my children out for now. I know work is important but not at the cost of one's life. It will be very chaotic if people start shooting now."

The actor mentioned that he has been stressing on being cautious during this time and has also asked industry folks to do the same. He further added, "I tell industry people in our group that it is better to wait than pay hospital bills. It is still a very bad state of affairs outside."

The actor's Instagram post recently went viral as he posted a video on Instagram where he was seen carrying a bin on his head and when asked where he is headed, he replied, "Daaru lene jaa raha hun." Kapoor mentioned that he wanted to bring a smile to people's faced amid this crisis and hence posted the video.

