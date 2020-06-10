Shakti Kapoor Has Had Enough of the Lockdown, Marches Out to Buy Liquor With a Large Bin on His Head (Watch Video)

Shakti Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

There was a time when Shakti Kapoor made us fear him as the bad guy in films. However, these days, it's all about entertaining and spreading awareness. Only a few days back, Shakti took to his Instagram to make everyone aware of the plight of migrants and how his heart went out to them and their struggles during the lockdown. Otherwise too, Shakti has become quite active on Instagram during lockdown. It can be recalled that the nationwide Coronavirus Lockdown had led to the shut down of liquor shops as well. And in fact, the one day that alcohol shops were opened, they generated some record-breaking revenues in the country. Shraddha Kapoor and Boyfriend Rohan Shrestha Are Getting Married in 2020? Father Shakti Kapoor is Clueless About It.

But the veteran's latest video is all about fun and entertainment. Shakti Kapoor posted a video on Instagram where he is seen carrying a bin on his head. And when he is asked where he is headed to, he replies, "Daaru lene jaa raha hun."

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakti Kapoor (@shaktikapoor) on Jun 9, 2020 at 5:39am PDT

The video camera then turns to one of the building residents recording it and he cheekily asks Shakti, "Puri society ke liye leke aana." To be honest, that was a very cute video. In other related news, Shakti Kapoor had last year in an interview told the media and the world that daughter Shraddha Kapoor's marriage rumours with photographer Rohan Shrestha are false. In fact, he had said that Shraddha won't be settling down for the next 4-5 years.