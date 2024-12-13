Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor seems to have put all breakup rumours to an end as she shared that hopes to “bully” her rumoured beau Rahul Mody for vada pav “always.” Red Sea International Film Festival 2024: Shraddha Kapoor Dazzles in Multi-Coloured Gown at Gala Screening (View Pics).

Shraddha took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of her fun outing with Mody, which involves gorging on vada pavs. The picture has reignited speculations about their relationship.

The actress posted a picture of herself holding the iconic snack from Mumbai and wrote: “May I always bully you into taking me for vada pav," and tagged Rahul Mody.

For the background score, she added the song “Yeh Vaada Raha” by late star Kishore Kumar.

Chatter about their split started in August 2024 after Shraddha stopped following Mody on Instagram, according to reports. It was earlier this year, when news about the two dating started doing the rounds.

Mody is a screenwriter and assistant director. He worked with the actress in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor.

On the work front, Shraddha was recently seen in the blockbuster Stree 2, the sequel to her 2018 horror-comedy hit with Rajkummar Rao.

Recently, Shraddha shared a picture of her perfectly packed suitcase, which was joined by her furry-friend “Small” by sitting in the bag.

The actress captioned the post: “Packed and ready lekin iska ticket kaha hai?”

It was in September, when Shraddha shared that she had welcomed a new pet, a Yorkie. The actress introduced her pet as ‘nanhi stree’, whom she named 'Small'.

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha shared a series of heartwarming pictures featuring her new furry friend. In the photos, she wore a casual baby pink T-shirt and black trousers, sitting on the floor while lovingly cradling her adorable pet, 'Small.'

For the caption, she wrote: “Mere ghar aayi ek nanhi stree!!! Miliye ‘Small’ se. Humaari nayi family member Meri dildaar dost @fazaa_s6 ne is choti si khushi ko mujhe gift kiya. Ab ye hua na sabse best tareeka jashn manane ka… Woh toh alag baat hai ki is celebration mein ek koi hai jo kaafi na khush hai… Swipe karke dekho woh shaqs kaun hai (sic)”.

