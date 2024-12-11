Shraddha Kapoor attended the Red Sea International Film Festival 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. She looked beautiful in a pink saree and joined the 'In-Conversation' segment, where she shared behind-the-scenes moments of her career in Bollywood. She advised those who want to be in the acting or directing field that they should be dedicated to their craft. During the conversation, Shraddha said, "I love meeting you guys, it’s a pleasure to be with all of you, and just sitting and chatting with all of you is so lovely. Don't do it for the glamour. If you want to be an actor, focus on the craft and focus on becoming a good actor or director. I am someone who just wants to be as authentic and true and as human as I can be." Red Sea International Film Festival 2024: Shraddha Kapoor Dazzles in Multi-Coloured Gown at Gala Screening (View Pics).

Shraddha Kapoor’s Advice to Aspiring Actors: ‘Focus on the Craft’ in Red Sea Festival’s ‘In-Conversation’ Segment

