Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 8: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Gay Love Saga Churns Decent at the Ticket Window, Earns Rs 46.92 Crore in Total

Bollywood as a whole is changing for good and it's really great to see filmmakers trying their best to portray some not-so-touched upon subjects on the celluloid. The latest film to fall under this category is Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's gay love story, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. While the flick does entertain the audience and sends the moral of 'acceptance', but many in-depth details about the gay culture is missing in this one. Yes, the makers wanted to ring the registers at the box office and seems like they've pressed the right button, as the homosexual saga is doing decently well at the ticket window. Going by the latest update, SMZS has surpassed Rs 45 crore mark at the box office by earning Rs. 2.08 crore on it's second Friday (February 28). Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kuma's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Gets Banned in Dubai and UAE for its Gay Content?

With the latest collections in counting, Ayushmann's movie total now stands at Rs. 46.92 crore. FYI, SMZS has already crossed the lifetime collection (Rs 43.11 crore) of its first instalment which was titled Shubh Mangal Savdhaan. Now, SMZS further needs to collect a bit more over the weekend to enter Rs 50 crore club at the ticket window. The movie will also face a svere competition from Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Gay Romcom Collects Rs 42.22 Crore, Will Surpass Previous Installment's Lifetime Earnings Today.

Check Out Taran Adarsh's Tweet Below:

Before SMZS, films like Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Kapoor & Sons have also showcased queer love, but Aysuhmann's flick is termed as a mainstream piece. Well, apart from the leads, SMZS also stars Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles. Stay tuned!