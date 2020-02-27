Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Gay Romcom Collects Rs 42.22 Crore, Will Surpass Previous Installment's Lifetime Earnings Today

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Kiss (Photo Credits: YouTube)

When Bollywood's versatile actor, Ayushmann Khurrana announced Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, critics, as well as fans, expected quite a lot out of the queer love story. The movie which is been tagged as the first-ever mainstream LGBTQ+ flick, according to us, failed to pack a punch storywise. But having said that, the movie started off really well at the ticket window. The first-day collection of the gay love story was Rs 9.55 crore which indeed made us think that yes finally the janta is finding two men romancing on the silvescreen normal. However, during the weekdays the film dipped with regards to its the collection and on Day 6 (Wednesday) has managed to mint only Rs 2.62 crore at the box office. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Vs Bhoot Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana's Gay Love Story Earns Rs 9.55 Crore And Beats Vicky Kaushal's Film

With this, so far the total collection of SMZS stands at Rs 42.22 crore. Well, if we compare, Ayushmann Khurrana’s previous two releases Dream Girl and Bala it had churned a thunderous response at the box office and infront of these two, Aanand L Rai's film is surely an underperformer. But here's a piece of good news, as numerically, SMZS will be surpassing the lifetime collection of Shubh Mangal Savdhaan which was Rs 43.11 crore mostly today. Fingers crossed. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar Are Spot On in a Film That Struggles to Come Out to the Viewer.

Check Out The Tweet: