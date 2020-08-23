New Delhi, Aug 23: Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi roared as the rap star MC Sher in Gully Boy last year, and life has never been the same. The talented actor, who has had his share of struggles to reach where he is today, says in his head he has always been a star even when he was standing in the audition lines.

Today, Siddhant has a fan following of over 31.5k on Twitter and a whopping 1.5 million on Instagram.

With so much love pouring in for 'performance as an actor and for his single "Dhoop", which he released during lockdown, does he consider himself a star yet?

"Star toh nahi (not a star)... I used to say one thing to myself always when I was nothing and used to go for auditions -- whenever I used to dream, or before going to sleep, I would say 'I am a star already and it is just that the world doesn't know'," Siddhant told IANS.

The actor, known for his enigmatic smile, added: "Only one section of the world or audience knows me, not everyone. Till the time everyone gets to know (me), I will keep trying. The line is my motto and will always be there."

The 27-year-old actor doesn't want his work to be limited just to India and is confident of creating waves with his upcoming performances.

"The world is so big and there are so many people to whom my work needs to reach. It's not limited to India. I want it to go internationally as well. I am not stopping, it will be an ongoing process," he said.

Even when he was giving auditions, Siddhant somewhere knew he had a spark in him. "In my head I have always been a star, even if I was the 13th, 14th or the 100th person in the audition line. I knew I was something," he said.

Of course, he had his reality check. "It was in my head, but the world didn't know. So, the effort to make my dream and belief a reality is the struggle I keep doing everyday," Siddhant said.

The actor already has three films in his bag. He teams up with Deepika Padukone in an untitled upcoming film that also stars Ananya Panday. With Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter, he will share screen space in the horror comedy "Phone Bhoot". He will also be seen in the sequel of the 2005 hit, "Bunty Aur Babli".

