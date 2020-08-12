Former super model and fashion designer, Simar Dugal passed away on Wednesday. She was reportedly suffering from cancer since a few years. Her friends from the industry expressed disbelief and shared condolence messages for her. Actress Malaika Arora shared her memories with an emotional note. Amrita Arora, Bhavana Pandey, Vikram Phadnis, Shweta Bachchan and more also payed condolences. Rahat Indori Passes Away: Fans Pour Condolence Messages For Late Renowned Poet.

Malaika shared three pictures from the happier days of the late designer. She wrote in the caption, "My eyes well up n I can’t stop the tears .... my beautiful friend,my angel,my strongest,my most compassionate sim @simardugalofficial ... love u n miss u so so much .... rest in peace my friend." Here's the post!

Malaika Arora's Post:

Simar Dugal's friend and designer Rina Dhaka told TOI, " “I last met her in February at a dinner with close friends and though she was in pain, she was smiling, like always. We all used to pray for her and I just wish I could have spent more time with her." Simar's Instagram post has her creations, the last one being posted on July 23. RIP Simar.

