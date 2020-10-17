Simi Garewal is an epitome of grace and elegance. In every movie she did, she oozed finesse and regal charm. She may not have done a plethora of movies or had a blockbuster career but her presence can't be ignored. She adds a sense of calm every time she appears. Even her talk show Rendezvous With Simi Garewal was also a lot more sophisticated and poised. And in one of these episodes when Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was featured along with his wife Sharmila Tagore, it ruffled a few feathers. The reason being Garewal had dated Pataudi before he met Sharmila Tagore. Simi Garewal Makes a Note of Points That Proves How Life Is like a Woman in COVID-19 (Read Tweet)

Talking about the couple on her show, Simi had said, "The Pataudis and I go back a long way. Mansoor and I dated each other when he was the India Captain. He was always easy going and would come to my shoots - much to the delight of the film unit! Sharmila Tagore and I were social friends and colleagues. And then, of course, they met -and you know the rest!”

But as per a TOI article, it wasn't as amicable as Garewal made it sound. Apparently, Pataudi met Tagore when he was dating Garewal, and one fine day, he told her, "I’m sorry but I want to make it clear it is over between us; I’ve met someone else.” She didn't answer and when he left her room, she escorted him to the elevator to find Tagore standing there.

Well, bygones are bygones for this triad as they sat and spoke like dignified individuals on the show.

