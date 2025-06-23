Aamir Khan’s first film in three years, Sitaare Zameen Par, released in theatres on June 20, 2025. The heartwarming sports comedy, directed by RS Prasanna, is an official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Campeones. The movie stars Genelia Deshmukh as the female lead, marking her first on-screen pairing with Aamir Khan. It also features a talented cast of mostly newcomer actors with intellectual disabilities. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Movie Review: Aamir Khan’s Earnest but Safe ‘Campeones’ Remake Is Uplifted by Its ‘Special’ Cast.

Sitaare Zameen Par opened with reduced shows - a strategic decision by Aamir Khan’s team - and recorded decent collections on its first day. Over the next two days, however, the film gained momentum, becoming Aamir Khan’s fifth-highest opening weekend grosser in India.

First Weekend Collections of 'Sitaare Zameen Par'

According to the latest box office update, Sitaare Zameen Par collected a total of INR 57.30 crore in its opening weekend, with earnings of INR 10.70 crore on Friday, INR 19.90 crore on Saturday, and INR 26.70 crore on Sunday.

'Sitaare Zameen Par' Opening Weekend Update

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

This opening weekend figure surpasses the INR 47.10 crore collected by Talaash – The Search Within (2012), securing the fifth spot in Aamir Khan’s highest-grossing opening weekends. Thugs of Hindostan remains his biggest opener (INR 123 crore), despite its box office failure due to its massive budget. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Release Strategy Explained: Aamir Khan Opts for ‘Reduced’ Shows on Its Opening Day – Here’s Why This Tactic Makes Sense.

Aamir Khan’s Top Five Box Office Opening Weekend Grossers

1. Thugs of Hindostan – INR 123 crore

2. Dhoom 3 – INR 107.61 crore

3. Dangal – INR 107.01 crore

4. PK – INR 95.41 crore

5. Sitaare Zameen Par – INR 57.30 crore

Interestingly, there’s a significant gap between PK and Sitaare Zameen Par’s collections. While PK released during Aamir Khan’s box office peak, SZP arrives after two consecutive disappointments - Thugs of Hindostan and Laal Singh Chaddha. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Ending Explained: How Aamir Khan’s Movie Differs in Its Climax From Spanish Original ‘Campeones’ and Its Hollywood Remake ‘Champions’.

The Budget of 'Sitaare Zameen Par'

Reports suggest the film was made on a modest budget of INR 90 crore for an Aamir Khan-starrer. To be deemed a theatrical hit, it must cross the INR 100 crore nett mark.

Currently, Sitaare Zameen Par is performing well, reportedly resonating with family audiences. However, a clearer picture will emerge once Monday’s collections are assessed, to see if there is any major drop. The upcoming Friday sees the release of two Hindi films - Kajol’s horror-thriller Maa (part of the Shaitaan universe) and Sonakshi Sinha’s Nikita Roy (another horror-thriller). It will be interesting to see how Sitaare Zameen Par holds up against these releases in its second week.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2025 03:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).