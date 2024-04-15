Singer Sona Mohapatra expressed frustration over the recurring comments she receives on social media whenever she shares posts where she is "not all covered up", with many tagging her #MeToo callouts against Anu Malik. On Monday, the singer, who has belted out songs such as "Bedardi Raja" and "Ambarsariya", to name a few, took to X and shared a music video of "Senti Akhiyan" featuring her looking dazzling in a fiery red ensemble. Sona Mohapatra Speaks About Her Musical Journey and How She Left Her Corporate Job to Be a Successful Playback Singer.

She captioned the clip: “Everytime I put up a picture, or post, in this case, #musicvideo clip where I’m not all covered up,many comments tagging my #MeToo call outs Anu Malik and Kailash Kher appear, some state their disdain and insinuate that I deserve what I got, after all I wear such clothes.” Sona Mohapatra Gets Heavily Trolled For Questioning Shehnaaz Gill's 'Talent'.

View Sona Mohapatra's Post:

Everytime I put up a picture, or post,in this case,#musicvideo clip where I’m not all covered up,many comments tagging my #MeToo call outs Anu Malik & Kailash Kher appear , some state their disdain & insinuate that I deserve what I got, after all I wear such clothes.. #India 🧚🏿‍♀️🔴 pic.twitter.com/7Xp3cjYRxi — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) April 15, 2024

Mohapatra had accused Anu Malik and Kailash Kher of sexual harassment in 2018 and 2019 when the #MeToo movement gained momentum in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2024 12:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).