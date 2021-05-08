Sonakshi Sinha on Saturday added a dash of wit on Instagram saying she has reached the point when staying home has become a hobby. She urged all to get vaccinated and drive Covid away. "Reached that point where staying home has become a hobby. #coronabhagao #getvaccinated," she wrote alongside a selfie she posted. Sonakshi Sinha Urges People To Contribute to Organisations Fighting COVID-19 (Watch Video).

Sonakshi recently announced her upcoming project "Bulbul Tarang", which will have an OTT release. She will also be seen in "Bhuj: The Pride Of India", co-starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi. Sonakshi Sinha Urges Fans To Stay Indoors Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic, Tweaks the Meaning of ‘WFH’ (View Pics).

It is gearing up for her web series debut in "Fallen", which casts her as a cop.

