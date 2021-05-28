Actress Sonakshi Sinha says that it is important to value the environment we live in. "We end up in the environment we create for ourselves, and we must make sure that it's beautiful. The current situation around us is making us think hard about climate change, and the kind of effect it has on our planet. As responsible individuals, if we make small sustainable changes to our daily routine then together, we can create a healthier environment to live in," she says. Sonakshi Sinha's Beautiful Body Transformation Is Garnering Heart Reacts All Over Social Media! Take a Look at Her 'Workout From Home' Body.

On the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5, Sonakshi, along with actress Tara Sharma, will be seen on the digital property "Earth Champions", which streams on the Sony BBC Earth Instagram page. Sonakshi Sinha Sends Out A Strong Message On Body Positivity As She Turns Cover Girl For Cosmopolitan’s Latest Issue (View Pic).

On screen, Sonakshi is all set to make her web series debut with Fallen, where she plays a cop. She is also part of Bulbul Tarang, which will have a digital release, and will be seen in the film Bhuj: The Pride Of India co-starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi.

