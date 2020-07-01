It's raining magazine covers! Yup, after quite a long gap, finally we are seeing prominent magazine houses putting up their July 2020 issues on display and boy all of them are so cool. Having said that, here specifically we are going to talk about Bollywood babe Sonakshi Sinha who has turned into a cover girl for Cosmopolitan India's latest issue. The most interesting part about the mag cover is that it's Sona's first quarantine shoot and must say she looks gorgeous. However, this just ain't a glammed-up photoshoot as through the pic, Bollywood actress is sending out the message of body positivity. And well, what a better face then Sinha who has gone under a drastic body transformation over the years. Anushka Sharma Sizzles Amidst the Blue Sea As She Dons the Sexiest Monokini for Vogue’s July 2020 Issue (View Pic).

Elaborating on the look, we see the Dabangg actress flashing quite a natural and homely vibe through her attire. In the photo, she can be seen donning an oversized t-shirt in white paired with a tank top of the same shade. Open tresses, subtle makeup and ofcourse a hint of lip colour, she looks fierce and fabulous. Also, a closer look at the pic and we guess the locale of the shoot is a terrace. Isn't it amazing? Sonakshi Sinha Birthday Special: Embarking on a Rollercoaster Fashion Adventure of Chicness, Risque and Spectacular Every Day, a Meticulous Fashion Arsenal Happens!

Check Out Sonakshi Sinha's Pic Below:

FYI, the beautiful Sonakshi Sinha has always been trolled and subjected to body-shaming. But that's never lessened her spirit as she has always slammed these haters with a befitting reply. And well, what a superb combination by Cosmo as when fashion meets a strong positive message, it feels good! You look stunning Sonakshi. Stay tuned!

