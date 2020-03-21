Sonam Kapoor On Kanika Kapoor After She Tests Positive For Coronavirus: India Was Not Self Isolating But Playing Holi

Kanika Kapoor And Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Sonam Kapoor is known to be very vocal about her views and never shied away from putting it up on her social media accounts. Today, she decided to side with Kanika Kapoor, who recently tested positive for Coronavirus. The Bollywood singer was put on quarantine yesterday. She has been accused of escaping the airport after her return from abroad and even attended parties with the infection. Sonam has now tweeted saying, "Hey guys @TheKanikakapoor came back on the 9th. India was not self isolating but playing Holi." Sona Mohapatra Slams Kanika Kapoor, Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus, for Hiding Her Travel History, Says ‘India Is Full of Irresponsible Idiots’

If we go by the many interviews Kanika gave from the quarantine facility to news channels, she revealed that she flew down to India on March 5. So we don't know why Sonam is saying March 9 here. When someone else pointed out to her that Kanika who has put a lot of politicians at risk by attending events, Sonam said she had been on self-isolation since she arrived from the UK. But at that time, there were no mandatory guidelines.

Hey guys @TheKanikakapoor came back on the 9th. India was not self isolating but playing Holi. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 21, 2020

Here's some more reasoning...

Nidhi I’m self isolating since I arrived from london. But a week before I arrived self isolation wasn’t mandatory and people weren’t even aware. I think kindness and empathy is the need of the hour. https://t.co/qmerke4htR — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 21, 2020

Well, we hope Kanika Kapoor recovers soon.