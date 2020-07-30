Sonam Kapoor's hubby, Anand Ahuja celebrates his big birthday today and we bet the actress is busy with the celebration. She may even bake a cake for her man and we are looking forward to that delicious picture. Sonam's hubby, an entrepreneur from Delhi also has his business set up in London and that prompts the couple to juggle between three cities. Having personally met him, I can vouch for him being the sweetest person on this planet. He's chivalrous and so down-to-earth, a quality that I believe attracted Sonam the most.

While the actress is obviously head over heels in love with her man, we know her family is equally happy to have him on board. They dote on him like no one else. On days when Sonam isn't busy with her professional life, she's busy posting adorable clicks with her hubby dearest, the ones that will warm your hearts instantly. It's been two years of their blissful marriage and Sonam's definitely a changed person since then. He probably brings out the best in her and vice versa. While the star husband (if there can be star wife, why not star husband?) relishes all the surprises planned by his beloved wife, let's take a look at some of their happy pictures together.

A Royal Couple Indeed

Love Snuggling!

She's Always Happy Around Him

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on May 29, 2020 at 7:54am PDT

Their First Picture Together

They Share their Love for Selfies

View this post on Instagram Major missing ❤️ A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on Feb 9, 2020 at 8:32am PST

Couple Who Slays Together, Stays Together

The One From Their Special Day

Happy birthday to the man who managed to sweep Sonam off her feet! She knows he's incredible and we second with her belief. We at LatestLY wish him tons of happiness and an eventful year ahead.

