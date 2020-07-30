Sonam Kapoor's hubby, Anand Ahuja celebrates his big birthday today and we bet the actress is busy with the celebration. She may even bake a cake for her man and we are looking forward to that delicious picture. Sonam's hubby, an entrepreneur from Delhi also has his business set up in London and that prompts the couple to juggle between three cities. Having personally met him, I can vouch for him being the sweetest person on this planet. He's chivalrous and so down-to-earth, a quality that I believe attracted Sonam the most.
While the actress is obviously head over heels in love with her man, we know her family is equally happy to have him on board. They dote on him like no one else. On days when Sonam isn't busy with her professional life, she's busy posting adorable clicks with her hubby dearest, the ones that will warm your hearts instantly. It's been two years of their blissful marriage and Sonam's definitely a changed person since then. He probably brings out the best in her and vice versa. While the star husband (if there can be star wife, why not star husband?) relishes all the surprises planned by his beloved wife, let's take a look at some of their happy pictures together.
A Royal Couple Indeed
Love Snuggling!
She's Always Happy Around Him
Their First Picture Together
Our first picture together.. 4 years ago today I met a vegan who could do complicated yoga positions and speak about retail and business with the same ease. I found him unbelievably cool and sexy., he still makes my heart race and grounds me at the same time. Nothing compares to you @anandahuja , your compassion, kindness, generosity and smarts are incredibly attractive but so is your moodiness and your annoying perfectionism. Thank you for being my partner and standing besides me for these 4 years. They have been my most fulfilling. Happy happy anniversary husband. I’m soo thrilled I get to keep you for the rest of my life. I love you the most and I know you love me the best and the most. That I promise you is the greatest gift I’ve ever received. ❤️ #everydayphenomenal
They Share their Love for Selfies
Couple Who Slays Together, Stays Together
“Yeah, you got that something, I think you’ll understand. Then I’ll say that something, I wanna hold your hand. I wanna hold your hand.” Outfit: @dicekayek 💎 @i_v_i_official Makeup: @official_maria_asadi Hair: @aamirnaveedhair Styled by: @rheakapoor Assisted by: @spacemuffin27 @vani2790 @manishamelwani @sanyakapoor Photographed by: @thehouseofpixels
The One From Their Special Day
Happy happy birthday to the love of my life. To the kindest, noblest and most idealistic person I know. You are the best thing that happened to me. I hope you get to do all that you dream of. And contribute in all the ways you have always wanted to. “You’re simply the best, better than all the rest!” @anandahuja #everydayphenomenal
Happy birthday to the man who managed to sweep Sonam off her feet! She knows he's incredible and we second with her belief. We at LatestLY wish him tons of happiness and an eventful year ahead.
