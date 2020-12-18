Actress Soni Razdan on Friday took to her verified Twitter account to bat for film theatres saying it is a safer place than restaurants. At the same time, the veteran actress expressed her concern for people roaming around without masks amid the ongoing pandemic. "I do think that movie theatres are safer than restaurants ... everyone wears a mask and no one is really talking. Don't mean to dis the latter. Just scary how many people are packing into places without masks these days. This ain't over yet. We still need to take care," Razdan tweeted. Sonu Sood Tops UK’s 2020 Asian Celebrity List for Charitable Efforts During COVID-19 Pandemic

On Thursday, the actress had tweeted saying she is happy to see Covid tests available at a reasonable price in India. "Fantastic that a Covid test is now so reasonable. This will go a long way in helping to test more. Compared to prices in other countries I have to say we are doing this extremely well!" she wrote. Randeep Hooda on Finishing Radhe and Unfair N Lovely Shoot in COVID-19 Pandemic: I Was Dying to Get Out and Go and Express Myself as an Actor

Check Out Soni Razdan's Tweet Below:

I do think that movie theatres are safer than restaurants ... everyone wears a mask and no one is really talking. Don’t mean to dis the latter. Just scary how many people are packing into places without masks these days. This ain’t over yet. We still need to take care ... 🙈😷 — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) December 18, 2020

The actress has just wrapped shooting for the Indian version of the French drama series, "Call My Agent". The web series directed by Shaad Ali, also stars Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra and Radhika Seth among others.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2020 07:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).