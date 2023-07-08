Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor has flown for the town of Chanderi for the eagerly anticipated shooting of Stree 2. The film, which is the sequel to the sleeper hit Stree released in 2018, has been making waves among fans since its announcement. Stree 2: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor Begin Shoot for Amar Kaushik’s Upcoming Film (View Pic).

Amid high anticipation, Shraddha Kapoor was recently spotted at the airport, exuding elegance and comfort in a simple yet stylish salwar suit. At the airport, she was seen posing with fans for pictures and selfies. Her adorable gesture towards her fans won many hearts, as always.

Shraddha Kapoor At Mumbai Airport

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Shraddha's appearance in Stree 2, which promises to be an enthralling blend of horror and comedy, just like its predecessor. The first installment, Stree, garnered critical acclaim and became a surprise box office success, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating the next chapter in the franchise. She was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

