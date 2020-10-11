Sudarsan Pattnaik is a well-known Indian sand artist from Odisha. He has created sand arts of eminent political leaders, celebrities from the entertainment industries, sports personalities, and also created sand arts highlighting various social issues, global warming, and many others. He has won numerous prestigious awards for his contribution to sand art. This sand artist has once again created a phenomenal artwork at Odisha’s Puri Beach on the occasion of Amitabh Bachchan’s 78th birthday. Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Pays Tribute to Late Singer Balasubrahmanyam.

Sudarsan Pattnaik has extended his heartfelt birthday wishes to the legend of Indian Cinema, Amitabh Bachchan, by creating this beautiful sand art as a tribute to him. While sharing the post, he captioned it as, “Happy birthday to our Bollywood legend #AmitabhBachchan Ji. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha to Wish his good health and Long life . #HappyBrithDayBigB”. Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Beautiful Artwork Saluting COVID-19 Warriors and Brave Soldiers of Indian Army at Odisha's Puri Beach.

Sudarsan Pattnaik Wishes Amitabh Bachchan

#HappyBrithDayBigB Bollywood legend #AmitabhBachchan Ji. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha . pic.twitter.com/xrB4BBGK2s — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) October 11, 2020

If you remember, Sudarsan Pattnaik had created sand art of Amitabh Bachchan two months ago in order to celebrate the latter's recovery from coronavirus. The veteran actor had tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-July and after he was discharged from the hospital, the sand artist created a beautiful sculpture and shared a post that read, “Welcome back @SrBachchan sir, wish you good health and happiness always.”

