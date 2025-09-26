The Delhi High Court has allowed Priya Kapoor to file a sealed envelope containing details of her late husband, Sunjay Kapoor's, private properties in the court. Sunjay Kapur Property Row: Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Samaira and Kiaan Still Await INR 1,900 Crore From RK Trust As Assets Stay With Priya Kapur.

The High Court instructed all parties to give an undertaking that they would not leak any details to the media.

Delhi HC Permits Priya Kapur to File Sealed Asset Details

Priya Kapoor's lawyer stated that all they wanted was for the information to be shared in court, and not to be made public. While it is up to the court if it wishes to enforce this or not, no one should discuss this matter outside the court.

Mahesh Jethmalani, who is representing actress Karisma Kapoor's children, countered, saying that you cannot impose such a ban on the media.

Meanwhile, a discussion regarding the children's stake in the trust was made on Priya's behalf, which has nothing to do with this private property case. They have stated that Karisma's children have received a stake of 19,00 crores in the RK Trust.

The High Court asked Karisma's children’s lawyer to suggest a way to maintain confidentiality. Jethmalani alleged that a lot of activities took place between August 22 and August 26. He accused Priya of usurping properties, seizing shares, and emptying bank accounts.

"My client has been given six percent shares. Because of this fake will. Confidentiality means nothing to me. I don’t understand what there is to hide in this," Jethmalani said.

Delhi High Court Approves Priya Kapur’s Sealed Filing

Priya Kapoor's lawyer, Rajeev Nair, stated that they should refrain from engaging in a public debate about the property. He said that as a media trial is underway, they should not be interested in what was happening outside, and must maintain control over themselves.

The Delhi High Court has stated that all parties will not be saying anything to the media. Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Mandhira Says It’s ‘Sad’ Karisma Kapoor’s Children Were Cut Off From Will, Alleges Mother Was Forced To Sign Documents.

The HC said that the documents can be filed in a sealed envelope; however, a copy must be shared with the other party.

