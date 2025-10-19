Mumbai October 19: Bobby Deol said "Love you Bhaiya" as elder brother Sunny Deol turned a year older on Sunday. Bobby dropped a snap of the Deol brothers in the car on his official Instagram handle. Both Sunny and Bobby look dapper in the clean-shaven look. Wishing him on his special day, the 'Animal' actor penned, "Love you Bhaiya (Heart and hugs emoji) Happy birthday (sic)."

As Bobby recently marked thirty years in Hindi cinema, brother Sunny celebrated ‘Lord Bob’ with a special social media post. Sunny took to Instagram and dropped a video montage featuring Bobby’s primary Bollywood release, “Barsaat”. The clip also featured some of the songs picturised on Bobby and actress Twinkle Khanna from the film. Sunny Deol Turns 68: Suniel Shetty, Ameesha Patel and Others Wish 'Gadar' Actor on His Birthday (See Post).

Bobby Deol Extends Birthday Greetings to Sunny Deol

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

“Lord Bob 30 Years,” Sunny captioned the video. Speaking exclusively with IANS, Bobby revealed why he was afraid of his big brother Sunny when they were kids. During an exclusive conversation with IANS, the 'Humraaz' actor was asked, "How was it like sharing a room with your elder brother Sunny in childhood? Were there any fights between you?"

To this, Bobby shared that Sunny always treated him more like a son than a younger brother, leaving no or very little room for fights between the two. He stated, "He has always treated me like a son. I never got the opportunity to fight with him as I was too afraid". Sunny Deol Turns 68: Actor Celebrates Birthday With Firecrackers, Family Wishes and Visit to Attari Border.

"I used to be extremely afraid of him as a kid - his expression, because of which many people were afraid of him even without knowing him. He is extremely beautiful at heart," Bobby added.

Work-wise, Sunny is all set to return to the big screen with “Gabru". Commemorating his birthday, he dropped the title and first look from his next. Sunny's lineup further includes, “Border 2,” co-starring Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahaan Shetty, and “Lahore 1947.”

