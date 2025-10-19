Mumbai October 19: Sunny Deol has turned 68 years old on Sunday, and marking his special day, wishes have been pouring in for the 'Border' actor from all sides. Suniel Shetty took to his X handle (Earlier known as Twitter) and penned a lovely birthday wish for Sunny, saying, "Sunny Pa… some people act, but you live your strength and heart every single day. Always the same, solid, grounded & full of warmth. Wishing you a very happy birthday… more power more peace and a whole lot of love always. @iamsunnydeol. (sic)."

Sunny's 'Gadar' co-star, Ameesha Patel, also dropped a photo with the actor in their Tara Singh and Sakina avatar. Ameesha penned on the micro-blogging site, "Happppppppy bday to my forever TARA SINGH ⁦@iamsunnydeol !!", followed by many red heart emojis. Sunny Deol Turns 68: Actor Celebrates Birthday With Firecrackers, Family Wishes and Visit to Attari Border.

Suniel Shetty Extends Birthday Greetings To Sunny Deol

Sunny Pa… some people act, but you live your strength and heart every single day. Always the same, solid, grounded & full of warmth. Wishing you a very happy birthday… more power more peace and a whole lot of love always. @iamsunnydeol — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) October 19, 2025

Ameesha Patel Wishes Sunny Deol on His Birthday

Happppppppy bday to my forever TARA SINGH ⁦@iamsunnydeol⁩ !! ❤️❤️🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷 pic.twitter.com/t39idIdXqO — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) October 19, 2025

Rakul Preet Singh also shared on the Stories section of her Instagram, "Happy Birthday Sunny sir! Wishing you a year ahead filled with good health, boundless energy and continued success." Sunny's half sister, Esha Deol, dropped a video of Sunny on her Insta Stories, along with the caption "Happy Birthday Bhaiya," adding red hearts, evil eye, and bicep emojis.

Sunny's son Karan Deol also wished his father, calling him his biggest “strength and inspiration”. Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan uploaded a candid click of himself posing with father Sunny and brother Rajveer Deol. Sunny Deol Shares Adorable Photos with Mother Prakash Kaur on Her Birthday (View Pics).

“Happy birthday, Papa Love you to the moon and back, you’ve always been my hero, my strength, and my biggest inspiration," the ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ actor captioned the post.

Brother Bobby Deol uploaded a fun picture of the Deol brothers chilling in the car on his official Instagram account. Both Sunny and Bobby were all handsome in their clean-shaven look. Wishing him on his special day, the 'Animal' actor shared on his IG, "Love you Bhaiya (Heart and hugs emoji) Happy birthday (sic)." Aside from this, many others, including Preity Zinta, Rahul Dev, and Archana Puran Singh, also shared birthday wishes for the 'Damini' actor.

