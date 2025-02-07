Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Loveyapa is all set for its theatrical release tomorrow, and the film has already started garnering love and positive reviews from critics and celebrities. With its trailer and songs keeping the audience hooked, anticipation for the release is at its peak. The film has received praise from renowned celebrities, and now, Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, who will be seen next in Jaat, has also joined the league, expressing his appreciation for it. ‘Loveyapa’ Movie Review: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor Are the Surprise Packages of This Sharp and Witty Romcom.

Taking to his social media, Sunny Deol shared a poster and a glimpse of Loveyapa and jotted down the caption -

"Saw Loveyapa at 10 am today, such a beautiful film, Junaid and Khushi both are such natural talents, loved their performances.Came out of the theatre with happy tears. My blessings to all!"

"Recommending you all to watch!"

Loveyapa, set in the realm of modern romance, offers a heartwarming tale enriched with unforgettable performances, lively music, and breathtaking visuals. Celebrating love in all its shades, the film is poised to resonate with audiences of all ages. Loveyapa is poised to be one of 2025’s most exciting cinematic offerings. Mark your calendars for February 7, 2025 to embark on this enchanting journey of love!

