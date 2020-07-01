Bollywood has been shut for a while now due to COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. However, the new unlock phase eased down some rules, allowing shoots, rehearsals and events to happen. But these are allowed only after following mandatory social distancing rules that are laid by the government. As we are gradually spotting celebs getting back to work, here is another one! This time it is Sunny Leone rehearsing on her iconic chartbuster song "Baby Doll" but wearing a mask! Sunny Leone Slips into her Black Monokini as She Enjoys her Swimming Date with a Friend in Los Angeles.

The actress shared a glimpse of her rehearsal with other dancers. In the video, we see her and more girls wearing a mask and rehearsing on the track. They are maintaining a distance and all wearing a mask while practicing. In her caption, she wrote, "Masks on and rehearsal time!! Work mode!" Check out the video below.

Sunny Leone Rehearses On Baby Doll Song

The actress has been posting time and again on her Instagram and the posts are oh-so-positive. From shaking legs with her bestie to throwing throwbacks to sharing travel pictures with family: she has it all. She also is currently busy endorsing her range of cosmetic products. Speaking of this new dance video again, we hope that the message is clear to her fans which is : wear masks!

