Singer Kumar Sanu is back with a new song that urges people to take a break from stress and listen to their hearts. Titled "Suno apne dil ki", the single is composed by DJ Sheizwood. "Music is what feelings sound like, and to sing a meaningfully melodious composition like 'Suno apne dil ki', is a rarity," said Sanu.

"We recorded this incredible composition by DJ Sheizwood, during the lockdown. It was done virtually using digital technology involving video conferencing etc. It turned out to be unbelievably smooth sailing and more than a satisfying experience, thanks to the team of Ajay Jaswal (producer)," added the singer.

Kumar Sanu’s Suno Apne Dil Ki Music Video:

Sheizwood shared that romance is the essence of life. "It is one emotion that can bring happiness and passion to everyone's life. People should give themselves a break from stress so that they can listen to 'apne dil ki' (own heart)," he said.

