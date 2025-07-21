The Supreme Court is set to resume hearing on a batch of petitions related to the controversial film Udaipur Files, which is based on the gruesome murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor from Udaipur, Rajasthan, on Monday. The murder, carried out in broad daylight in June 2022 by Mohammad Riyaz Attari and Ghaus Mohammad, had sent shockwaves across the country. ‘Udaipur Files’ Release Date: Supreme Court Defers Hearing on Film Till July 21, Asks Filmmakers To Await Centre’s Decision.

Petitions Challenge Stay on ‘Udaipur Files’ Release

Among the key petitions is one filed by film producer Amit Johnny, who has challenged the Delhi High Court's interim order staying the release of the film. The film was originally scheduled to release on July 11, but was halted by the High Court, citing potential law and order concerns and the sensitivity of the ongoing trial in the Kanhaiya Lal case. Another significant petition has been filed by Javed, one of the accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case, who argues that the film’s release could prejudice the ongoing legal proceedings and influence public perception, thereby affecting a fair trial. ‘Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder’: ‘Film Is About Terrorism, Why Suppress Truth’, Says Kanhaiya Lal’s Son Yash Sahu After Delhi High Court Stays Release of Movie.

SC Awaits Centre’s Review on ‘Udaipur Files’ Before Decision

In its last hearing, the Supreme Court had deferred the matter to July 21, noting that the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was in the process of reviewing the film through an expert committee. The Bench, comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, observed, “We can wait for the Centre’s view. If the Union says there’s nothing wrong with the movie, then we will see that. If they suggest cuts, then we will consider that too.” Udaipur Files: No Written Orders, Only Refused Urgent Listing of Plea, SC Clarifies.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Udaipur Files’:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHIVAM SINHA (@helloitsshivam)

Right to Life Overrides Free Speech in ‘Udaipur Files’ Case

The Court had also emphasised that the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution outweighs the right to freedom of expression under Article 19, a point that sparked debate among free speech advocates. Earlier on Wednesday, the Supreme Court urged the Centre to expedite its decision, asking the committee to act “immediately, without loss of time,” in view of the urgency expressed by the filmmakers. As the Supreme Court revisits the matter on Monday, the ruling will impact the future of Udaipur Files.

