The investigation into the untimely demise of popular actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging in his apartment in 2020, continues to be shrouded in uncertainty. While the actor's fans and family suspected foul play, the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further examination. However, according to Hindustan Times reports, the CBI has yet to finalise its investigation due to pending responses from the United States regarding crucial technical evidence. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI Completes Its Probe, Found No Conspiracy or Foul Play - Reports.

The CBI officer stated, "We are still waiting for a response from the US on this technical evidence, which may help us take the case to a logical conclusion. The case is pending finalization (because of this)." In an effort to gain a better understanding of the events leading to Rajput's demise on June 14, 2020, the CBI had previously sent formal requests to tech giants Google and Facebook, seeking access to the late actor's deleted chats, emails, or posts.

Under the mutual legal assistance treaty (MLAT) between India and the US, both countries have the authority to access information relevant to domestic investigations. However, senior advocate Vikas Singh, representing the actor's family, expressed his unawareness of the request made to US authorities but voiced concerns, stating, "CBI is trying to give a slow death (to the case)." Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: ’Narco Test on Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Will Unveil Reality Behind Actor’s Death, Says Bihar BJP Leader Nikhil Anand.

In a recent update, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis acknowledged the ongoing investigation, highlighting the efforts to evaluate the credibility of the evidence presented. Fadnavis explained that currently it is in the process of examining the credibility of the presented evidence. The investigation is still in progress, and it would be premature for him to provide any comments on the eventual outcome of the case at this stage.

Mumbai Police initially investigated the case but found no evidence of foul play, prompting the transfer to the CBI. As the investigation lingers, the fate of Sushant Singh Rajput's case remains uncertain, leaving fans and the industry eagerly awaiting its resolution.

