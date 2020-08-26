For the ones who remember, Rhea Chakraborty was seen exiting Cooper Hospital, a day after Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise. The hospital was where the actor's post-mortem was carried about. While Chakraborty went missing from his funeral (she alleged his family members struck her name from the list of attendees), she did bid him a final goodbye at Cooper hospital's mortuary. However, Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission is quite concerned about the authorities who permitted the actress to visit her late boyfriend in the morgue. Rhea Chakraborty's Scene From Bank Chor Calling Arnab Goswami Her 'Idol' is Going Viral Right Now.

MSHRC has now sent notices to Mumbai Police and Cooper hospital asking them to explain the reason as to why Rhea was allowed to enter the mortuary in the first place. As per an ANI tweet, the commission has sought details of the regulation following which the Jalebi actress was permitted to enter the mortuary of the Cooper Hospital. Interestingly, the commission's involvement and query came in two months after the actor's tragic demise. Sushant Singh Rajput Case: ‘Disturbing’ That Autopsy Found Nothing in SSR’s Stomach, Says Family Lawyer Vikas Singh.

Check Out the Update

Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission sends notice to Cooper Hospital & Mumbai Police for allowing Rhea Chakraborty to enter the mortuary of Cooper Hospital & seeks details of the regulation following which she was allowed: MA Sayeed, MSHRC. #SushantSinghRajputCase — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2020

Sushant's death probe is currently being handled by CBI after Supreme Court voted in their favour in its previous judgement. A team of four CBI officials will conduct the enquiry and look into the matter with a fresh perspective. The team is yet to question Rhea. Meanwhile, they are busy questioning the actor's associates and his staff.

