Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, has welcomed the Wednesday morning decision of the Supreme Court ordering a CBI probe into the death of the late Bollywood actor. Shweta expressed her happiness with a series of tweets posted soon after the apex court verdict. Shweta also expressed her faith in the Central Bureau of Investigation. (CBI). Her tweets made from her unverified account, read: "There we go!! Finally!! CBI for SSR!! #CBITakesOver." "Thank you God! You have answered our prayers!! But it is just the beginning... the first step towards the truth! Full faith on CBI!! #Victoryoffaith #GlobalPrayersForSSR #Wearefamily #CBITakesOver." Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri and Others Welcome Supreme Court’s Decision of CBI Probe

"Congratulations to my extended Family!! So happy... first step towards victory and unbiased investigation. #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #OurfullfaithonCBI." Shweta's husband Vishal Kirti also lauded the decision. "Whatever the outcome of the CBI Enquiry is, at the very least, we will get a fair and unbiased enquiry now. Very thankful to the Indian Jurisprudence for keeping the dreams and aspirations of millions of Indians alive. Thanks to #Warriors4SSR who have fought hard for this victory," Vishal tweeted from his unverified account. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Supreme Court Hands Over Investigation to CBI, Shweta Singh Kirti and Ankita Lokhande React (View Tweets)

Shweta Singh Kirti React to SC Verdict

Tweet #1

There we go!! Finally!! CBI for SSR!! #CBITakesOver — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 19, 2020

Tweet #2

Thank you God! You have answered our prayers!! But it is just the beginning... the first step towards the truth! Full faith on CBI!! #Victoryoffaith #GlobalPrayersForSSR #Wearefamily #CBITakesOver — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 19, 2020

Tweet #3

Congratulations to my extended Family!! So happy... first step towards victory and unbiased investigation. #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #OurfullfaithonCBI — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 19, 2020

Shweta Singh Kirti's Husband Reaction

Whatever the outcome of the CBI Enquiry is, at the very least, we will get a fair and unbiased enquiry now. Very thankful to the Indian Jurisprudence for keeping the dreams and aspirations of millions of Indians alive. Thanks to #Warriors4SSR who have fought hard for this victory https://t.co/GOwK5PTGBp — vishal kirti (@vikirti) August 19, 2020

Before the judgement, Shweta had posted on Instagram, with a holy image: "Lead us from darkness unto light! Sharnagati! #GlobalprayerforSSR #godiswithus" Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his residence on June 14. His sister Shweta had been vocal on social media for quite some time demanding a CBI probe into the death.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2020 12:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).