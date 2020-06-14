Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

Sushant Singh Rajput Dies of Suicide: When The Actor Donated Rs 1 Crore To Kerala Flood Relief Upon a Fan's Request

Bollywood Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 07:47 PM IST
A+
A-
Sushant Singh Rajput Dies of Suicide: When The Actor Donated Rs 1 Crore To Kerala Flood Relief Upon a Fan's Request
Sushant Singh Rajput (File Image)

Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide on June 14. The actor was found hanging in his Bandra residence in Mumbai. He will forever be remembered for his brilliant work in the entertainment industry. He has worked in incredible movies like Sonchiriya, Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The actor will also always be remembered for intellectualism and intelligence. He was also a very charitable man. Today, once again, his philanthropic tweets are going viral. [Exclusive] Pavitra Rishta Director Ravindra Gautam on Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: 'He Had So Much Zeal for Life'.

Once, Sushant Singh Rajput donated Rs 1 crore for flood relief in Kerala. He has promised a fan that he will extend his help and he lived up to his words. The tweets of the same are going viral. He also personally handed over the cheque Rs 1.5 crore for flood relief in Nagaland in 2018. Sushant Singh Rajput Dies of Suicide: Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar, Saba Qamar and Other Pakistani Celebs Offer their Condolences (View Tweets).

Check Out The 2018 Tweet Here:

He Also Donated For Relief in Nagaland

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio remembered the late actor and appreciated what he did for the state. "Shocked & saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. He personally handed over a cheque to me when Nagaland was affected by floods & landslides in 2018. His love & generous contribution to the people of Nagaland will always be remembered," he wrote on Twitter.

Check Out Rio's Tweet Here:

Sushant's last screen appearance will be Dil Bechara. The actor's film, directed by Mukesh Chhabra, was slated to release in May 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 07:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput dead Sushant Singh Rajput death Sushant Singh Rajput demise Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide
You might also like
Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Salman Khan Condoles MS Dhoni Actor's Demise (View Tweet)
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Salman Khan Condoles MS Dhoni Actor's Demise (View Tweet)
Sushant Singh Rajput Dies by Suicide: Deepika Padukone Voices for Mental Health Awareness and 'Importance of Reaching Out'
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Dies by Suicide: Deepika Padukone Voices for Mental Health Awareness and 'Importance of Reaching Out'
Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Ankita Lokhande In Disbelief Over His Death, Pavitra Rishta Cast Shocked Over Actor's Demise
TV

Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Ankita Lokhande In Disbelief Over His Death, Pavitra Rishta Cast Shocked Over Actor's Demise
Sushant Singh Rajput Dies of Suicide: Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar, Saba Qamar and Other Pakistani Celebs Offer their Condolences (View Tweets)
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Dies of Suicide: Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar, Saba Qamar and Other Pakistani Celebs Offer their Condolences (View Tweets)
Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Father's Health Deteriorates After News Of Son's Suicide
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Father's Health Deteriorates After News Of Son's Suicide
Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: From The Long-Haired Look to Hitting World Cup Winning Six, Here's Everything The Bollywood Star Got It Right in ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ Biopic
Cricket

Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: From The Long-Haired Look to Hitting World Cup Winning Six, Here's Everything The Bollywood Star Got It Right in ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ Biopic
Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Instagram Photo With Rumoured Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty Is Going Viral
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Instagram Photo With Rumoured Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty Is Going Viral
Sushant Singh Rajput Dies By Suicide: Chennai Super Kings Share a Still From MS Dhoni Biopic, While Reacting to Bollywood Actor’s Sudden Demise
Cricket

Sushant Singh Rajput Dies By Suicide: Chennai Super Kings Share a Still From MS Dhoni Biopic, While Reacting to Bollywood Actor’s Sudden Demise
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement