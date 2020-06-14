Sushant Singh Rajput Dies of Suicide: When The Actor Donated Rs 1 Crore To Kerala Flood Relief Upon a Fan's Request

Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide on June 14. The actor was found hanging in his Bandra residence in Mumbai. He will forever be remembered for his brilliant work in the entertainment industry. He has worked in incredible movies like Sonchiriya, Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The actor will also always be remembered for intellectualism and intelligence. He was also a very charitable man. Today, once again, his philanthropic tweets are going viral. [Exclusive] Pavitra Rishta Director Ravindra Gautam on Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: 'He Had So Much Zeal for Life'.

Once, Sushant Singh Rajput donated Rs 1 crore for flood relief in Kerala. He has promised a fan that he will extend his help and he lived up to his words. The tweets of the same are going viral. He also personally handed over the cheque Rs 1.5 crore for flood relief in Nagaland in 2018. Sushant Singh Rajput Dies of Suicide: Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar, Saba Qamar and Other Pakistani Celebs Offer their Condolences (View Tweets).

Check Out The 2018 Tweet Here:

As promised my friend, @subhamranjan66, what you wanted to do has been done. You made me do this, so be extremely proud of yourself. You delivered exactly when it was needed. Lots and lots of love. FLY🦋 Cheers 🦋🌪🌏✊🙏🏻❤️#MyKerala 🌳☀️💪🙏🏻❤️#KeralaReliefFunds pic.twitter.com/fqrFpmKNhK — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) August 21, 2018

He Also Donated For Relief in Nagaland

Remembering the humanity & generosity of #SushantSinghRajput during devastating state floods in Kerala (1 CR donation) & Nagaland (1.25 CR donation) Let's celebrate the grt things abt him, his good films & let his soul RIP 🙏#RIPSushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/xzi1EvlteF — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) June 14, 2020

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio remembered the late actor and appreciated what he did for the state. "Shocked & saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. He personally handed over a cheque to me when Nagaland was affected by floods & landslides in 2018. His love & generous contribution to the people of Nagaland will always be remembered," he wrote on Twitter.

Check Out Rio's Tweet Here:

Shocked & saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. He personally handed over a cheque to me when Nagaland was affected by floods & landslides in 2018. His love & generous contribution to the people of Nagaland will always be remembered. May his soul RIP pic.twitter.com/KQ5EHl5K2K — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) June 14, 2020

Sushant's last screen appearance will be Dil Bechara. The actor's film, directed by Mukesh Chhabra, was slated to release in May 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

