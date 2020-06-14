Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Sushant Singh Rajput No More: Shah Rukh Khan Mourns His Demise, 'He Loved Me So Much, I Will Miss Him So Much'

Bollywood Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 05:39 PM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput No More: Shah Rukh Khan Mourns His Demise, 'He Loved Me So Much, I Will Miss Him So Much'
Sushant Singh Rajput with Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise was shocking and unsettling. The actor died of suicide and was apparently found hanging at his apartment. Various media outlets suggest he was suffering from clinical depression and that prompted him to take this drastic step. While the industry was still grieving the loss of icons like Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Basu Chatterjee, Sushant's suicide news has come in like a severe blow. Many Bollywood celebs took to their Instagram accounts to offer their condolences to his family members and Shah Rukh Khan was one among them. Sushant Singh Rajput Dies of Suicide: Actor's Last Film is Dil Bechara and The Movie is Expected to Release Soon.

The Raees actor took to his Twitter account to share a rather happy picture with Sushant and captioned it beautifully by saying "He loved me so much...I will miss him so much. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile. May Allah bless his soul and my condolences to his near and dear ones. This is extremely sad....and so shocking!!" SRK wasn't lying when we said SSR loved and admired him so much. The Kai Po Che has always insisted on how Khan was his favourite actor and elaborated on why DDLJ inspired and helped him in so many ways. RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: From Getting Meryl Streep's Autograph to Spending a Night at Playboy Mansion, Actor Once Shared His Bucket List in His Now Deleted Insta Posts.

Check Out Shah Rukh Khan's Message

In fact, during his engineering exams, Sushant would often take a break and lip sync and perform to SRK's Suraj Hua Maddham song Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham. Like Shah Rukh, Sushant also took his big leap from TV to Bollywood and was on his way to taste a similar success. Unfortunately, destiny had some other plans. We at LatestLY pray for his soul to rest in peace.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 05:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Chhichhore Dil Bechara Shah Rukh Khan Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput dead Sushant Singh Rajput death Sushant Singh Rajput demise Sushant Singh Rajput no more Sushant Singh Rajput passes away
