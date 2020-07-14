While a street in Purnea, Bihar, his hometown has been named in Sushant Singh Rajput's memory, a family friend who resides in Mumbai wants BMC to rename a lane near the actor's residence in his memory. Nilotpal Mrinal, his family friend has urged the BMC officials to rename the lane where he stayed, near Joggers Park in Bandra to be named after Sushant Singh Rajput. "His loss is still being mourned, and it is only befitting that the road where he resided be named after him," said Mrinal in his interaction with Mid-Day.

Speaking about if he has approached BMC with his proposal yet, the friend said, "I first approached Aaditya Thackeray and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal. They directed me to the officials of the H (West) municipal ward under whose jurisdiction the area falls. I have written to the local civic authorities." Mrinal is hopeful that the officials will look into his request at the earliest. "I have also suggested that if not a road, a chowk or a garden in the area be named after Sushant. Currently, the municipal authorities are busy battling the pandemic. They have assured me they will look into it at the earliest," he added in his same interaction. Sushant Singh Rajput Performs to Reggie Miller's Moves in Dil Bechara's Title Track, NBA Legend Says 'Gone But Not Forgotten’.

Earlier a Mumbai based lawyer had written to NHRC demanding the cancellation of Dil Bechara's OTT release and allow it to premiere on theatres instead. Sushant's fans wanted his last movie to have a grand premiere in a theatre but the deal was signed way before his tragedy.

