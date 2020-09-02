Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. The Hindi film industry has been exposed to one of the most explosive investigations in the longest time. But also, some makers in the industry have announced movies based on the actor's life and death. You might have heard about the film titled, Shashank, which will feature Arya Babbar. Now, Sushant's family has conveyed through their lawyer that no film, book or any form of media should be developed on him without consent from them. "If anyone goes against it, they will do it at their own peril," Vikas Singh, family's lawyer, said while addressing the media. Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister-In-Law Slams Rhea Chakraborty's Claims That Actor Had Strained Relations With Family.

Earlier, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti had called out the makers of Shashank. She requested everyone to boycott the film and the ones who are supporting it.

During the media interaction, Sushant's family's lawyer also addressed concerns like if the family was aware of the actor's mental condition. He also claimed that Mumbai Police forced Sushant's family to sign the statements written in Marathi despite objections. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Shares Video of the Late Actor; Questions 'How Long Will It Take to Find the Truth?'

Check Out ANI's Tweet Here:

Sushant Singh Rajput's father & sister have decided that no film/serial/book should be written/made without expressed consent of his father & without script being shown to him. If anyone goes against it, they will do it at their own peril: Vikas Singh, lawyer of Rajput's father pic.twitter.com/LTnZ8hMFTM — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020

Check Out Video Of Vikas Singh Addressing The Media Here:

#Live | The father and sister of Sushant have taken a conscious decision that no film or no book should be written about Sushant without proper consent of the family: Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father addresses the media. | #StopSSRSlander pic.twitter.com/7DdF4jIcxY — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 2, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's death is being investigated by CBI, taking over a few weeks long probe by Mumbai Police. Narcotics Bearue is also involved in the case now, after the investigation exposed a drug angle.

