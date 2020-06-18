Kangana Ranaut Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput Was the First Choice for Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise left a huge void in our hearts. The actor died by suicide at his Bandra residence and though clinical depression is touted to be a reason behind it, industry people like Kangana Ranaut insist it was "planned murder." The ones who favour nepotism in the industry ganged up against the actor and refused to work with him thereby pushing him to the edge. While Mumbai Police is currently investigating his professional rivalry angle, the Rangoon actress narrates his nightmares by revealing how he lost out on big projects simply 'cos he didn't like sucking up to the people. Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Case Filed Against Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ekta Kapoor In Muzaffarpur Court.

In her recent chat with Pinkvilla, Kangana remembers how Sushant had quite a few big offers but things never materialised in his favour. "When I started out, I had known how Sushant had a contract with a very big production house. He was the first choice for Ram-Leela and he was the first choice for Bajirao Mastani. He could not work on those films which went on to become very big hits. Then, of course, he had a certain attitude, he didn't like sucking up to people. Also, he was very vulnerable. In every interview, he mentioned that he didn’t know how to express himself. And that even as a kid whenever he went out and saw people looking at him, he didn't know what they were thinking about him, so he became very studious. Same is with this industry. What gets mean and unfair is that in his last few posts he was literally begging people to watch his films,” she elaborated. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Suicide: Fans in Patna Hold A Rally in Support of the Late Star, Demand Ban on Nepotism (Watch Video).

Speaking about how she's willing to take the names of his contemporaries and industry people who ganged up against the late actor, Kangana said, "Everyone knows how they ganged up to corner him, everyone has seen. I am ready to talk about it openly. If the investigations are done, I will speak about it openly because there's enough proof in the media. Everyone knows who are the ones who ganged up on him." Kriti Sanon Calls Out Blind Items, Social Media's Toxicity and Media Coverage Of Funerals After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death (Read Tweets).

Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor has strongly reacted to a case filed against her and other filmmakers by a Patna based lawyer. She believes blaming her for not giving him enough work is foolish since she was the one who launched him in the industry in the first place.

