Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister-In-Law Sudha Devi Passes Away In Bihar

Bollywood industry and fans right now are unable to cope up with the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. The 34-year-old star died of suicide in his Mumbai apartment. The nation is mourning this huge loss that seems personal to everyone. Amid this, in another saddening news, Sushant's sister-in-law, Sudha Devi, passed away in her native place Purnia, Bihar. The actor's cousin's wife reportedly died as Sushant's last rites were being performed in Mumbai. Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Shekhar Kapur Reveals He Knew the Story of ‘People Who Let the Actor Down’ (View Tweet).

As per the report in TOI, she could not bear the news of actor's death and had stopped eating since the news of his suicide broke. She reportedly took her last breath during the late actor's last rites.

Sushant family and close friends attended his funeral in Mumbai on Monday. Actors like Vivek Oberoi, Shraddha Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon arrived to pay him a last tribute.

The stellar actor was reportedly suffering from depression. He was last seen in films like Drive and Chhichhore. Social media is flooded with condolence messages and anecdotes related to the actor's filmy career. It is indeed a tragic incident that no is coming to terms with. His work will be cherished forever. He was loved for his TV serial Pavitra Rishta and later on movies like Kai Po Che, PK, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sonchiriya, Kedarnath, Chhichhore and more. RIP SSR!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 08:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).