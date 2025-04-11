Television actress and entrepreneur Charu Asopa, who was earlier married to Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen's brother Rajiv Sen, has opened up about the struggles she has been facing following their divorce. Recently, a video was circulating online in which the actress was seen selling clothes online, leaving fans worried if the actress is facing a financial crunch. In an interview, Charu confirmed that she has left Mumbai and moved to Bikaner to start a new business. Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl, Rajeev Sen, Ex-Wife Charu Asopa and Family Gather To Celebrate Subhra Sen’s 73rd Birthday (View Pics).

Charu Asopa Leaves Mumbai Due to Financial Struggles

Recently, a video of Charu Asopa selling salwar kameez went viral across social media platforms, making fans wonder if the actress is struggling to make ends meet. In a chat with Hindustan Times, Charu said, "I have shifted to my hometown, Bikaner, Rajasthan. I have left Mumbai for now, and I am currently living with my parents. It's been more than a month since Ziana and I moved here."

Actress Charu Asopa Sells Clothes Online in Viral Video

Talking about her decision to leave Mumbai, the actress said, "Living in Mumbai is not easy. It costs money. For me, the monthly living cost came up to UNR 1 lakh to INR 1.5 lakh, including the rent and everything, which was not easy. Furthermore, I would rather not leave Ziana alone with a nanny when I am shooting in Naigaon. It used to get extremely difficult. Moving back home and starting my own thing was completely planned; its wasn't a rushed decision."

Charu Asopa with Her Daughter Ziana

Netizens React to Charu Asopa’s Viral Video

As soon as Charu Asopa's video surfaced online, netizens flooded the comments section and expressed their concern for the actress. They also showed support to her and enquired how to buy the clothes. A user wrote, "Love you hard work", while another wrote, "I am glad to see you dear. Keep growing." Another user requested others to stop with the unnecessary hate and trolling and wrote, "She doesn't have many customers. Als,o she has to take care of her son. She was an actress but I am sure she is out of work. Its okay if you don't want to purchase, plaesedont demotivate her." Charu Asopa Enjoys ‘Family Time’ With Rajeev Sen, Baby Ziana and Sushmita Sen (View Pics).

Netizens Show Support to Charu Asopa’s New Business Venture

When asked about her ex-husband Rajeev's reaction to her move, Charu Said, "He can always come visit his daughter in Bikaner. Before leaving Mumbai, I dropped him a text about my plans."

